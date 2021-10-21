Hochul announces new administration appointments, nominations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced new appointments, nominations and recommendations to her administration. This includes her appointment for Inspector General.

“There’s no doubt that New York faces enormous challenges, and it’s absolutely vital that we attract the best and brightest minds to govern our state and fight for our people,” said Hochul. “These individuals will fill important roles and help our administration shore up its responses to a host of critical challenges, from protecting New Yorkers during emergencies to regulating the state’s financial system.”

Those nominated:

Jeanette M. Moy nominated as Commissioner of the Office of General Services. Moy most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Public Health Solutions, an organization committed to reducing health inequities across New York City.

Maria Imperial nominated as Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights. Most recently, Imperial served as the CEO of the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester, whose mission is eliminating racism and empowering women.

Jackie Bray will be nominated as Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. She joins the administration after coordinating hospital surge capacity during the height of COVID for New York City, serving as the Deputy Executive Director of NYC Test and Trace Corps, and a senior advisor for the city’s vaccination campaign.

Al three will serve as acting Commissioner until confirmed by the Senate.

Lucy Lang has been appointed Inspector General of the State of New York. Lang most recently served as Director of the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution working with prosecutors and communities to promote safety and fairness in the criminal justice system.

Hochul recommends the commissioners of the New York State Insurance Fund appoint Gaurav Vasisht as Executive Director. Vasisht has served as an advisor to a former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, as a lawyer to three Governors of New York, and in key roles at the New York Department of Financial Services and the New York Attorney General’s Office.