Hochul establishes statewide Restaurant Meals Program as part of SNAP benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to establish a Restaurant Meals Program to help homeless, disabled and elderly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients purchase prepared meals.

The legislation mandates the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to apply for USDA approval to authorize the program.

Hochul also announced the launch of the $25 million Restaurant Resiliency Program to provide relief to the restaurant industry, which continues to face challenges from the pandemic. The program will provide funding to New York’s food banks and emergency food providers to purchase prepared meals from New York restaurants and deliver them to families in need.

“It’s unconscionable that in a state as prosperous as New York, many residents still struggle to get enough food to feed their families,” said Hochul. “The vital actions we’re taking—establishing two restaurant programs to help the most vulnerable New Yorkers feed themselves and help restaurants recover from this terrible pandemic—will work in tandem to put food on the table in homes across the state.”

Restaurants can apply for the Resiliency Program on the New York State website.