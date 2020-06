(WIVB) – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says it’s unlikely Buffalo Bills fans will get to watch the pre-season in person.

She made the announcement while touring businesses in Jamestown on Friday.

Hochul says the state is committed to getting these teams up and running, but crowds aren’t expected any time soon.

She reiterated that sports are important to New York’s economy, and restoring a sense of normalcy.