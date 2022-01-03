Hochul plans to set term limits for statewide elected officials

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to institute term limits for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller. She said this will be the first proposal of the 2022 State of the State.

Hochul said she will introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for those statewide elected officials. She will also propose legislation to impose a ban on earned outside income for the same elected officials, with an exception for academic positions that receive ethics board approval.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” said Hochul. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Hochul previously announced that the 2022 State of the State Address will be held in the New York State Assembly Chamber on Wednesday, January 5.