LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fatima Hodge has had many hard and dark days in the past three years. But Monday wasn’t one of those days.

“This is a good day. I feel great,” Hodge says while wearing picture of her son Troy on the necklace around her neck.

Troy Hodge, 39, died after a struggle with police on June 16, 2019. His mother had called 911 to say Troy was not acting like himself and having an issue with his medicine, according to a report issued by the New York State Office of the Attorney General last year.

Authorities and the Hodge family disagree on what led up to the fight. Police said he had brandished a knife. Fatima insists the knife only fell out of Troy’s pocket during the scuffle, but the attorney general’s report says a civilian cell phone recording indicates her account is not accurate.

In any event, soon after the struggle, Hodge was dead. The autopsy said he suffered a heart attack “in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and a physical altercation with police”. The attorney general declined to criminally charge the officers involved.

Despite her memories of that night, Monday was a good day for Fatima Hodge because it was a day she was able to talk about her son and the reforms his story has achieved.

“I know to make changes, you have to go through life and through something to get change,” she says.

The Hodge family and City of Lockport settled a lawsuit last week for an undisclosed amount of money (The Buffalo News reports it is a $3 million settlement). But the settlement also includes promises from the city, Hodge’s attorneys say, that it will follow through on certain reforms in the Lockport Police Department.

According to a joint release from the family and city, those reforms include:

Additional use of force and de-escalation training

Training on the approach to those under mental distress

Implicit bias training

Additional training on how to respond to medical 911 calls

For Fatima Hodge, the most important reform involves how police respond to mental health calls.

“These officers, they need help,” she said. “That’s why they need training. So they can communicate with one another. When they get that training, they’ll know how to go out there to handle a crisis like my medical situation that Troy went through.”

Hodge’s attorneys say some of the reforms are already in effect and being implemented. They also include an investment in body camera technology and attempts to recruit and hire minority officers. In the joint release with Hodge’s family, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman pledged that she and Steve Abbott, the Lockport Police Chief, will continue to work with Ms. Hodge and the people of Lockport to make sure policing in the city is safe and unbiased.

While the settlement gave Fatima Hodge a good day, she still isn’t at peace.

“I won’t be fully at peace until action takes place,” she said. “Then I will be at peace and at rest with my son in my heart.”