Hofbrauhaus Buffalo opening date still unknown

Western New Yorkers first heard of plans Hofbräuhaus Buffalo about five years ago, and many are still wondering if and when the German beer hall will open.

News 4 reached out to Kevin Townsell, he declined an interview but says they’re “still plugging away”.

The brew house has had a few opening dates. It was supposed to open late last year, but then, that got pushed to August 2019.

August has come and gone and still no beer hall.

Fillmore District councilman David A. Franczyk , says he hopes it opens soon.

“Even when I drive by, it’s in my district and I say, when is it going to open? When is this going to open?,” said David A. Franczyk. “So, I think it would be a big success in Buffalo, because it’s a big success wherever it sets up. The food is excellent. It’s very tasty. It’s a fun atmosphere it’s traditional.”



