Holiday decorating contest at VA boosts morale for patients, staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Let’s face it: No one wants to be at a hospital over Christmas. It’s not exactly a holly, jolly place to spend the holiday.

But, inside the VA in Buffalo, the staff has been working hard to create a festive feel, decking the halls with all sorts of holiday decor.

“Not only are the employees experts in their fields as far as professionals and clinicians, but they’re also people, and they have families, and they want to make sure our veterans are comfortable here and feel very welcome,” said Evangeline Conley, Public Affairs Officer for the VA Western New York Healthcare System.

Just about everywhere you look inside the VA building these days, there’s something to make your spirits bright, whether that’s photos showing Christmas celebrations through veterans eyes through history or handcrafted decorations showing off the staff’s artistic talents.

“Employees and their family members took time on their own to hand carve toy soldiers,” Conley pointed out. “It’s really beautiful.”

The employees went all out this year, thanks in part to some healthy competition.

They were invited to work together within their departments to create the best holiday displays.

“We do not know who has won yet, so we’re just hopeful that we win that pizza party,” Joyce O’Brien, the Chief of Audiology Services, told our News 4 crew as they were checking out the decorations last week.

It’s tough to pick a winning department in this competition.

Everyone got very creative!

In the audiology department, for example, decorations include a singing elf wearing hearing aids and a snowman with a mask over his mouth, demonstrating good flu precautions.

“I love Christmas, so I think it’s great,” O’Brien said. “I love coming in in the morning and seeing all of the decorations.”

O’Brien is in good company with that.

She says not only did the competition boost employee morale, the decorations continue to boost the well being of the veterans who come through the VA.

“I think it gives them a very positive outlook,” O’Brien said.

The VA hospital will remain open over Christmas, and will be staffed to care for patients.

Other federal employees were given an extra day off this holiday season. President Trump signed an executive order last week closing many federal agencies on Christmas Eve to give employees more time with their families.