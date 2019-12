BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Hotel Henry Urban resort conference Center in Buffalo is celebrating the holidays in style.

Hundreds of people packed the historical site Sunday for its holiday market. The staff collaborates with vendors across Western New York to give people a unique place to shop for Christmas gifts.



The event runs every Sunday until Christmas from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.

This is the third year for the holiday market.