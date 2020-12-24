Holiday Travelers grapple with health department paperwork as they arrive at Buffalo International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Army National Guard and members of the 104th Air National Guard of Niagara Falls worked together on Christmas Eve to help travelers, who boarded off the planes, fill out Covid paperwork for the health department.

“Everybody is in a rush. I understand, I hear ya. I know it’s a hassle. I know you want to get home and to your loved ones, but it comes down to health and safety,” said Sargent Benjamin Zawacki of the 105th Military Police Company Army National Guard. “Really it is just to maintain a safety precaution, where if somebody from the flight has covid and it wasn’t known before their flight, they can contact that person and let them know to get tested as soon as possible.”

The forms can be filled out either via paper or digitally.

“I filled out the electric form ahead of time online,” said Ryan Donnelly of Denver. “I had a negative test that came back yesterday, so I quarantined for three days and did another negative test on the fourth day. “

Those arriving at the buffalo airport weren’t the only ones who were tested for covid19. Yolanda Hunter is a mom from Buffalo, she got tested recently so that she could greet her daughter when she came home.

“She’s from the Air force, she just finished her boot camp and we’re out here to surprise her and welcome her home,” said Hunter. “It’s been three or four months waiting for her to come, so i’m just very excited to get her home.”