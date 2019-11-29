Holiday Valley officially opens for the winter season

ELLICOTTVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – Skiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes at Holiday Valley for its official start to the season.

The resort spent $3.3 million on improvements during the off-season. Those upgrades include more snow-making equipment, tools to smooth out the slopes, a redesigned cafeteria, and LED slope lighting.

As of right now there are four slopes open at the resort. Holiday Valley Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh tells News 4 that as long as the weather is right, they hope to get the rest of the slopes open within the next few weeks.

“We’re making snow as much as we can, next week looks pretty good at night to make more snow,” Eshbaugh said. “As the date gets closer to Christmas we’ll open more and more by Christmas week we should have everything open, if not before.”

“I’m hoping we get more snow than last year and they actually put their machines to use,” snowboarder Mitchell Bossi said. “I want to see these machines going at all times the more now the better.”

Holiday Valley Resort is also launching its new website Friday. Resort officials say the website will help smooth out the process when buying snowboard or ski passes.

For your safety, the resort says if you are a first time skier or snowboarder, take lessons first verses relying on a friend or family member to teach you. They advise that for any resort you check out this winter season.