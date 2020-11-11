Holiday Valley will construct a new chairlift

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Holiday Valley Resort has announced plans to construct a new $4 million chairlift in 2021.

The new quad lift will replace the current Yodeler Quad, which was built in 2001.

According to the resort, the chairs will travel uphill at a much faster rate than the existing lift, but will detach from the cable and go slower for loading and unloading, which will make it easier for skiiers to get on and off.

Holiday Valley currently has 3 other detachable chairlifts; Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Morning Star.

The existing lift will be in service for the upcoming winter season, but preliminary site work has started and the bulk of construction will take place during the summer of 2021.

The lift will be in operation for the 2021-2022 winter season.