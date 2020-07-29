Holland Central School District releases reopening plan

(WIVB)– Holland Central School superintendent Cathy Fabiatos says she’s close to finalizing a plan that would see elementary students come in every day on a shorter staggered schedule and all middle and high school students come in only 2 or 3 days a week, depending on the week.



“ We are driven by our transportation. We will ask parents if they would able to drive. We’ll allow students and encourage walkers and not just be routed on buses arbitrarily like we’ve done in the past, because we’re very limited as to how many students can wear masks and social distance on those buses to get them to school. “





“ If it makes it easier for the district, I will drive them just so other children can be on the bus,” said Kelly Reisdorf, mother of Holland students.

Childcare will be a big issue for some parents, but not for all, but the overwhelming concern of all parents we spoke with is that their kids at least be able to return to school on some days every week.



“ I understand it’s a pandemic, it was an emergency and we’re all trying to figure it out but they’re losing education, social skills, I see it every day in my house and no ones expected to be together this much. It’s just not healthy,” said parent Beth Hyman.



“ I think the biggest concern will be balancing work and kids getting to school or homeschooling and having the right information, materials, and knowledge to help their kids,” said Stacia Paluszynski a parent of Holland students.



Fabiatos says on the days the middle and high school students aren’t in school they will be virtually learning.

“We’ve tried to set up a little more of a structure. The kids who are home would either be working on projects, on work that has been assigned through classes accessing teacher office hours or getting extra support. We feel this delivers the most sound instruction.”

George Richert is an award-winning reporter who first joined the News 4 team in 1998, later returning in 2018. See more of his work here.