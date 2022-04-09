(WIVB) — The world has lost an important witness and survivor of the holocaust. Gerda Weissmann Klein once lived in Buffalo. She died this week at age 97.

Gerda Klein appeared on News 4 many times as she spoke out about the horrors she had seen and endured at the hands of the Nazis during World War II.

News 4’s Rich Newberg and Videographer Dan Summerville profiled her in the 1983 News 4 documentary “Survivors of the Holocaust.”

Klein became an internationally acclaimed author, humanitarian and speaker. She was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Obama and a documentary about her life earned an Academy Award.

Gerda Klein was the only member of her family to survive the holocaust and she spent the rest of her long life bearing witness to that horrific tragedy for future generations.