Home cameras show Kenmore and North Buffalo vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins

A recent rash of vehicle break-ins are caught on camera in Kenmore and in North Buffalo.

Kenmore police confirmed that there were at least two vehicle break-ins in a village neighborhood over the weekend on Westgate Road. Police say one car was broken into, and minor items like loose change were taken. In the other incident a vehicle was broken into and actually stolen.

Surveillance cameras installed on homes in the area show this has become a persistent problem.



At least three of the videos shared with WIVB show strangers in Kenmore and North Buffalo wandering on private property, onto driveways, opening car doors and rummaging around.





