Home Depot announces Black Friday deals to last two months

(CBS NEWS) – In recent years, retailers have competed to move their Black Friday sales, and the entire holiday shopping season, earlier on the calendar. COVID-19 is only speeding up that trend.

Home Depot is looking to enhance the frenzied shopping bonanza that happens every year the day after Thanksgiving by announcing this week that its holiday pricing will start in November and run through December.

Rather than Black Friday deals being limited to one day of the season, holiday sale prices will instead be extended for the entire two-month stretch both in stores and online, according to Home Depot. On the company’s mobile app, customers will also be able to see the deals next month before lower prices are in play online, it added.

The home-improvement chain is also sticking with its practice of closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, so that “associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones, knowing you have access to our deals all season long,” Home Depot stated Wednesday in a news release.

Home Depot isn’t the first retailer already revving up for the holidays. Walmart last week unveiled its annual list of toys and trends for the 2020 holiday season.

In another departure from the past, Walmart will not be holding an in-store event to mark the release of its rundown of the 36 hottest toys, which this year includes a Frozen 2 Magic in Motion Elsa Doll for $59 and LEGO Death Star Final Duel, a Walmart exclusive, for $89.