Home near Chestnut Ridge Park discovered to have hidden marijuana growing operation

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) One man is under arrest and at least two others are expected to be charged after a violent incident shared on social media led to the discovery of an elaborate marijuana growing operation on Chestnut Ridge Road in Orchard Park.

“It appears as though it was a party house,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzgerald, regarding one of the first homes next to the bottom of the sled hill at Chestnut Ridge Park, where police were surprised to find what they did inside.

It began last Thursday, March 5, at around sunrise when a young man flagged down a school bus driver and reported he had just been assaulted at the home at Chestnut Ridge and Newton Road.

“They used an AR-15 style rifle to strike him. they used a machete to threaten him, and he was not only struck, but he was also shot with a pellet gun repeatedly,” said Captain Fitzgerald, who notes that police even found a video of the attack. “The video was posted to social media by those that were doing the attacking.”

Police obtained a search warrant and, on Friday, went to the home with the Swat Team. “The property that was taken from the victim was located. the weapons involved were located and there was a considerable amount of drug paraphernalia located inside the house.”

Police actually condemned the home because of the hazards presented by an elaborate marijuana packaging operation they found off the basement, according to Captain Fitzgerald. “It was a fairly substantial grow operation, pretty sophisticated when it came to the ventilation and the lighting that went into it. It was also located in a hidden secreted part of the basement that was not visible to those that would be down in the basement.”

For the robbery and assault, Orchard Park Police arrested 19 year old Jacob Page whose father owns the home, and Police plan to charge at least two others. “There are no charges in reference to what we found at the house at this time, however charges will be forthcoming.”