Homeowner injured, one suspect dead following shootout on Tuscarora Reservation

TOWN OF LEWISTON, N.Y. – A suspect is dead and a homeowner injured following an attempted robbery gone wrong on the Tuscarora Reservation in Niagara County.

The Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office painted a picture of what happened Sunday afternoon, saying that early in the morning, three armed people allegedly entered a home on Mt. Hope Road. The homeowner told police that he exchanged gunfire with the suspects, causing them to flee.

The homeowner got shot during the confrontation, and when responding officers arrived, they performed life-saving first aid to the man until EMS was able to send him to ECMC.

A Sheriff’s deputy noticed a car traveling fast in the area of the attempted robbery and pursued it, and a high-speed chase ensued until patrols were able to stop the car on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

At that time, three suspects were taken into custody, and a fourth male suspect was found dead in the car at the time of the traffic stop.

Law enforcement emphasized Sunday afternoon that they are still in the early stages of the investigation; Police did not say if the fourth suspect found dead in the car may have been shot by the homeowner during the shootout.

Officers say Tuscarora community leaders are working with the Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s office on this incident.