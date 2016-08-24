Homework policy cautions Williamsville teachers to avoid overloading students

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Texas teacher has gone viral after saying she would not assign homework to students this year.

“I believe in a little homework you know they’re going to be on their own and having to function, doing more of that work more and more as they’re older,” said Nancy Heffron of Buffalo.

“It’s not pen and paper you know a lot of times kids are misplacing the papers it’s a lot of paper so I like the idea of eliminating the paper and getting creative,” said Jamie Reece of Buffalo.

“Homework is important and the other values that teachers try to instill are things that I think should be done anyways in a normal home,” said Clayton Perry of Buffalo.

Several parents say when its comes to students and homework, there should be a healthy balance at home. Some don’t like the idea of no homework all together, but many agree there can be such a thing as too much.

In the Williamsville Central School district, teachers are cautioned to avoid overloading students as part of the homework policy.

“We try to keep the number of minutes down to under 30 minutes depending upon the grade level. and homework should really be an extension of what you’re doing in the classroom,” said Dr. Charles Galluzzo, Maple West Elementary School Principal, Williamsville Central School District.

Galluzzo says many teachers at the school don’t give homework everyday, and many times reading is the only homework that students have.

“Homework is very individualized depending upon a classroom and dependent upon what’s going on in that classroom sometimes you might have a little bit more than others but we generally will tell our children if you have no homework we want you to read for 20 minutes with your parents,” said Galluzzo.

He says homework is assigned with purpose, and it’s an evaluation tool for both teachers and parents.

“Homework is always something that we’re looking at whether how much it is to give, what kind of grade you might give to a child for homework, how much the child has to do,” said Galluzzo.

Galluzzo says homework does get more intense for students as they get older, but says they’re able to handle it after being used to it for several years. That’s also why some parents say there should be a limit to homework, but it shouldn’t be eliminated altogether.