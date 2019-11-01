Hoover Beach takes a pounding from lake waves

HAMBURG, NY (WIVB) Strong winds and high lake levels combined to bring waves crashing through the Hoover Beach neighborhood of Hamburg Thursday night.

“Concrete stairs floated away, metal beams floated away, picnic tables floated away,” said Lise Kreuder, one of the Hoover Beach residents who chose not to participate in the voluntary evacuation on Halloween night.

“It was like the perfect storm like we were in the middle of the lake. We were surrounded by almost three feet of water for a hundred yards,” said Kreuder, whose home was not seriously damaged

Her home did not sustain any serious damage, but others did.

“Major disaster at Hoover Beach,” said James Shaw, Hamburg Town Supervisor, who believes about sixty homes sustained some amount of wind and water damage. “The DOT is assisting our Town of Hamburg Highway personnel in the cleanup work. I’ve also got a call into Emergency Management Services for the County of Erie. I want to get whatever help I can get also. But on top of that, we want to see if we can get FEMA in here to examine and hopefully declare this an emergency situation that requires FEMA assistance.”

Some Hoover Beach residents are hoping that someday, a break wall could be built about a quarter mile into the lake to lessen the impact of storms in the future.

“We have to also consider state aid and federal aid as it relates to what we can do to buffet some of these homes at Hoover Beach,” said Shaw. “They’re all just above the water level and the backyards are fairly close to the water’s edge.”

“We really need a break wall,” said Kreuder, whose family has owned the home in Hoover Beach for seventy years. “Because we don’t have a break wall, it allowed all these big logs that you see all over to pierce homes and destroy siding. It’s a wonderful place when the sun sets.