BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In response to the May 14 Tops supermarket mass shooting, the United States Department and Health and Human Services and the Buffalo Public School District will host a “Day of Hope and Healing” on Saturday.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stanley Makowski Community School #99 at 1095 Jefferson Ave. The event will feature back-to-school giveaways, health resources including mental health resources, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for children ages 5 and under, blood pressure screening and more. There will also be non-perishable food items, spiritual support and activities for children.

Over 500 families are expected to attend and over 3,000 bookbags and supplies are scheduled to be given away.

Confirmed attendees include NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senator Tim Kennedy, Mayor Byron Brown, Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and more.