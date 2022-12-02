BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire and the Buffalo Fire Honor Guard are giving back to the community this holiday season.
The organizations are hosting a Teddy Bear Drive and Food Drive. Shawn Duffy and Will Unger joined News 4 for our Hope Rises segment Friday morning.
The full segment can be seen above.
