Hornblower Niagara Cruises to launch for season on July 1

(WIVB) – Hornblower Niagara Cruises will launch for the season on Canada Day (July 1).

The boat tour, which takes passengers to the base of Niagara Falls, is set to resume operation following the economic shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New health and safety measures will be in place, including:

Timed ticketing and reduced guest capacity on the twin catamarans Niagara Thunder and Niagara Wonder.

All guests and crew members are required to wear face coverings or face masks when on the property and on-board the boats.

Guests will undergo a health screening, including temperature checks prior to being permitted on the property.

Increased cleaning frequency for high-contact areas as well as increased access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

Best practices for physical distancing, including the use of floor markers, directional arrows, communication signage, installation of plexiglass at service counters and reduced guest capacity on the funicular, elevator and boats.

Crew Member health checks at the start of their shift, more frequent training for staff, ample access to personal protective equipment as well as increased hygiene, disinfection and sanitation practices.

The Voyage to the Falls boat tour will set sail every 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day between July 1 and November 1.

For tickets and more information, click here.

News 4 has reached out to the Maid of the Mist boat tour to see when they plan on opening on the American side of the falls.