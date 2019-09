DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A barn fire broke out on Broadway in Depew early Friday morning.

Some horses were killed as a result of the fire, which closed down Broadway from Dick Road to Borden Road for several hours.

It’s not clear what started this fire, or another that occurred not too far away at the Thai House restaurant on Transit Road.

Police are trying to figure out if anyone was inside during the time of that fire, and if anyone was injured.