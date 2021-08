(WIVB) – Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo will soon require its staff to be vaccinated.

It says the vaccine will be mandatory for employees once it receives full FDA approval.

In the meantime, those who have not been vaccinated will be tested twice a week.

Before Monday, vaccinations were only encouraged.

Hospice is changing its policies because of the Delta variant. Exemptions will only be allowed for medical or religious reasons.