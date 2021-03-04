Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale goes mobile with “flower trucks”

(WIVB) – The 35th annual Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo bouquet sale is underway- with a socially distanced twist.

While the bundles of blooms are usually sold inside medical buildings, hospitals, and businesses throughout Western New York, this year they will be sold through “flower trucks” parked outside of the same locations.

“We have four trucks, and we’ll probably be visiting around 30 places in the next two weeks,” said Emily Carrier, special events manager for Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

There are two options for bouquets- mixed bouquets for $10, or larger, tribute bouquets for $30.

All of the money stays in Western New York to help care for over 1,000 Hospice patients at the Como Park campus, hospitals, nursing homes, and patient care homes, Carrier said.

Over the past 34 years, the bouquet sales have raised over $6.6 million for Hospice.

“This money raised goes to provide comfort and care to families and patients in the time that they need it most,” Carrier added.

This is Hospice Buffalo’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

In 2020, they were able to wrap up their Spring Bouquet sale just before most of Western New York closed down.

The flower trucks are an adaptation for safety during the pandemic- but they might stick around for future sales, Carrier added.

“This could be something that could catch on, that we might have to implement next year,” Carrier said. “It’s more accessible to the public, which is great.”

The bouquets will also be sold at over two dozen florists throughout the Western New York area.

You can also make a donation to Hospice Buffalo through their website.

You can find a full schedule of truck locations and participating florists here.