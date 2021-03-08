Hospitalization and infection rates continuing to decline, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
He said that 4,830 patients were hospitalized statewide and 1,005 patients were in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate was at 3.62% Monday and there were 64 COVID-related deaths in a one-day time span.
“The hospitalization and infection rates in New York are declining every day, and New York is now in the middle of a long-awaited reopening,” Cuomo said.
Monday’s data is summarized as follows:
- Test Results Reported – 146,456
- Total Positive – 5,309
- Percent Positive – 3.62%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,830 (+41)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -477
- Patients Newly Admitted – 474
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,005 (+6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 669 (-13)
- Total Discharges – 150,473 (+373)
- Deaths – 64
- Total Deaths – 39,093
The governor’s office said it is important to note that data reported early in the week is often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend.
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|101
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|47
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|156
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|818
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|490
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|69
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2,872
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|45
|0.01%
|59%
|Southern Tier
|86
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|146
|0.01%
|37%
|Statewide
|4,830
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|226
|194
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|167
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|244
|36%
|Long Island
|849
|639
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|684
|396
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|68
|31%
|New York City
|2,605
|1,992
|23%
|North Country
|53
|26
|56%
|Southern Tier
|126
|55
|52%
|Western New York
|545
|289
|41%
|Statewide
|5,844
|4,070
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|Capital Region
|1.96%
|1.94%
|1.97%
|Central New York
|0.91%
|0.90%
|0.94%
|Finger Lakes
|1.80%
|1.71%
|1.72%
|Long Island
|4.19%
|4.30%
|4.28%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.19%
|4.23%
|4.27%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.60%
|1.52%
|1.51%
|New York City
|3.94%
|4.01%
|4.00%
|North Country
|2.62%
|2.55%
|2.54%
|Southern Tier
|0.75%
|0.74%
|0.79%
|Western New York
|1.94%
|1.99%
|1.95%
|Statewide
|3.15%
|3.19%
|3.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|Bronx
|5.11%
|4.86%
|4.71%
|Brooklyn
|4.25%
|4.14%
|3.98%
|Manhattan
|2.73%
|2.65%
|2.53%
|Queens
|4.23%
|4.21%
|4.13%
|Staten Island
|4.62%
|4.48%
|4.35%
Of the 1,686,478 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,302
|63
|Allegany
|2,936
|6
|Broome
|15,497
|36
|Cattaraugus
|4,500
|1
|Cayuga
|5,441
|3
|Chautauqua
|7,455
|12
|Chemung
|6,491
|10
|Chenango
|2,505
|3
|Clinton
|3,803
|15
|Columbia
|3,460
|4
|Cortland
|3,250
|9
|Delaware
|1,605
|15
|Dutchess
|23,084
|78
|Erie
|66,987
|169
|Essex
|1,371
|7
|Franklin
|2,187
|11
|Fulton
|3,452
|12
|Genesee
|4,491
|8
|Greene
|2,713
|4
|Hamilton
|286
|0
|Herkimer
|4,613
|4
|Jefferson
|4,920
|10
|Lewis
|2,107
|4
|Livingston
|3,614
|3
|Madison
|3,898
|2
|Monroe
|53,517
|126
|Montgomery
|3,269
|10
|Nassau
|153,099
|453
|Niagara
|15,590
|36
|NYC
|741,648
|2,747
|Oneida
|19,962
|34
|Onondaga
|32,857
|59
|Ontario
|5,925
|11
|Orange
|38,307
|113
|Orleans
|2,481
|4
|Oswego
|6,141
|22
|Otsego
|2,499
|13
|Putnam
|8,592
|27
|Rensselaer
|9,275
|42
|Rockland
|39,805
|132
|Saratoga
|12,274
|29
|Schenectady
|11,053
|14
|Schoharie
|1,254
|3
|Schuyler
|874
|1
|Seneca
|1,657
|2
|St. Lawrence
|5,726
|25
|Steuben
|5,598
|14
|Suffolk
|167,049
|552
|Sullivan
|4,899
|8
|Tioga
|2,869
|5
|Tompkins
|3,529
|6
|Ulster
|10,357
|26
|Warren
|2,917
|4
|Washington
|2,412
|6
|Wayne
|4,552
|12
|Westchester
|110,600
|270
|Wyoming
|2,898
|13
|Yates
|1,025
|1
Yesterday, 64 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,093. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|11
|Cayuga
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|10
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|6
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|13
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|3