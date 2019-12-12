Hot off the press: Duff’s Famous Wings releases children’s book

(WIVB) – The idea for “Duffy the Famous Wing” came to Duff’s manager Joe Duff on a day that he drank “way too much” coffee.

“I had a crazy idea for a kids’ book,” Duff recounted. “I reached out to a friend who is a children’s book author and said “Is this a crazy idea, or a good idea?'”

His friend, Will Mason, texted Duff back within about ten or fifteen minutes with about half the story, Duff said.

“We were texting each other back and forth, and in three days, we finished the book,” he said.

The story line of “Duffy the Famous Wing” is a bit of a cross between “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, Duff explained. The story follows the title character as he journeys to Buffalo and meets his “wingman”, Bleu cheese.

“The bones of the story are really about chicken wings, bleu cheese, Buffalo, and friendship,” he added.

Buffalonians will recognize plenty of WNY landmarks in the book, including the Keybank Center, Buffalo City Hall, and Niagara Falls.

Duff’s father, Duff’s owner Ron Duff, is also featured in the book.

“The first person I brought it to was my dad- he’s “Ron” in the story,” Duff said. “He’s not really an emotional guy, but it got to him a little- that was the best feeling.”

Mason, who grew up eating Duff’s wings and went on his first date with his wife there, said that being part of the book is special to him.

“Everyone who knows me knows that my favorite wing place is Duff’s,” Mason said. “When Joe reached out to collaborate, I was instantly in.”

The book is available for purchase at the Duff’s locations on Sheridan Drive, Dick Road, and the Eastern Hills Mall. You can also purchase it online here.

Duff said that the books arrived on Monday, and they’ve been a hot seller since.

“The reaction has been incredible- people are buying ten copies at a time, it’s just way crazier than we thought it was going to be,” he said.