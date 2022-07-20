(WIVB) — Two months after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, the community is still feeling the emotional impact; but now, Buffalo officials also say there is an economic burden the tragedy is bringing to the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brown testified in front of the House Financial Services Committee, speaking aout the up-front and systemic costs that shooting caused.

“Every mass shooting has a significant economic impact,” said Mayor Byron Brown. “However, the mass shooting in Buffalo was different – it was an act of domestic terrorism fueled by racism and white supremacy.”

Brown told the committee that in the two weeks that followed the May 14 massacre alone, the city’s police, fire and sanitation departments spent more than $500,000 of unbudgeted money in overtime.

“That amount has continued to significantly increase as city government continues to play a vital role in our community’s healing process and public safety needs,” the mayor testified.

Brown is now calling for more federal funding. He said the lack of government money has contributed to the increase in gun violence, segregation and generational poverty.

But this isn’t just an issue in Buffalo. According to a study done by advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, read yesterday on the committee floor, the annual cost of gun violence in the U.S. reaches nearly $560 billion.

Buffalo State economic professor Frederick Floss said he thinks that number could even be on the lower end.

“They’re calculating at the direct costs of gun violence, so the value of the number of people who have died, the costs to communities for additional policing,” Floss said. “So they’ve added all those up; what they haven’t added up are the social costs which go much further than that.”

Floss said that extends to emotional problems, which prevent people from going to school or work, leading to a cycle of economic issues stemming from the violence.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we took all of the cost into consideration that we’re looking at three to four times the 500 billion,” he said.

On top of calling for additional funds, Mayor Brown also called on Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. He said if the ban were still in place, it might have prevented the May 14 mass shooting.