House divided: WNY husband & wife have opposing political signs on their shared property

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – In Kenmore, there’s a house divided: A happily married husband and wife have opposing political views, but they make it work.

Alan Litwin and his wife will cast their ballots for opposing candidates. He supports President Donald Trump, she supports former Vice President Joe Biden. Alan says it is the ultimate test of a marriage.

“We have both civil discourse and some rather abrasive discussions. It’s all going to be decided shortly, one way or another,” Litwin said.

Litwin says they learned of their political differences on “day one,” but seven years later, they are still married, living under the same roof, and keeping the peace.

Litwin’s wife did not want to go on camera for News 4’s story, but he says their differences keep things interesting. In keeping things fair and even, each has a political sign posted on their shared lawn.

“I wanted to put my sign up, and it was a negotiation…the art of the deal,” Litwin said with a smile. “My sign went up, her sign had to go up too. Simple as that.”

Some neighbors have noticed, he says, with the occasional passerby commenting on the opposing signs, which are set up front and center, right next to each other.

In this season of American history, when people have lost friends over political differences and family members have stopped talking, it may seem unfathomable that two people of opposite ideologies can get along under the same roof. Litwin recognizes that, and when asked what advice he has for others in those tricky situations, he says be “an adult.”

“It’s not the end of the world. Things always change, and just be mature about it, and focus on other things. Politics isn’t everything, although it seems to be today,” he said.

As for what happens in his house after November 3?

Alan Litwin laughs, saying he and his wife would like to stay married despite their differing political ideologies.

“We’ll try to limit the remorse or ‘I told you so’ kind of things,” he said. “We want to stay married!”

Erica Brecher is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.