BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters were busy overnight, battling a house fire in north Buffalo.

Crews responded to Beard Ave. near Hertel around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say the fire started in the attic and dropped to the second floor. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

The Red Cross is helping six adults.