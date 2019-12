BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Fire department responded to a call of a house fire at 25 LaSalle Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fire investigators say the two alarm fire started on a lower floor and quickly spread.

Damage is estimated at $140,000. There was minor damage to 29 LaSalle.

One firefighter suffered an injury to his hand and was transported to ECMC to be treated.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.