BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children after a fire overtook a home on Buffalo’s east side.

This was the scene early this morning at 220 Woltz Avenue. That’s near Sycamore Street.

Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. in a kitchen ceiling, but the cause is still under investigation.

Officials are estimating $130,000 dollars in damage.