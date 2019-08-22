House leveled by explosion on Illinois St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion that leveled a home in Rochester.

The home, located on Illinois Street, near Atlantic Avenue, was destroyed around 7:30 Wednesday night. Right now, crews do not know if anyone was inside at the time of the explosion and there have not been any reports of injuries yet.

Illinois St explosion video from Steve Kasprzak…. investigation still underway pic.twitter.com/50vWqmigMN — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 22, 2019

People who live nearby say they heard a loud bang and felt their walls shake. The force of the explosion was felt by people as much as a mile away.

Streets in the area are currently closed to traffic.