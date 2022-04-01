WASHINGTON (WIVB) — On Friday, Congress passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. The legislation would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

However, industry experts are skeptical that the bill will actually get through the Senate and become law.

David Belsky, the CEO and Founder of FlowerHire, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to provide insight on what the resurgence of the MORE Act means in regard to workforce development and the addition of new careers across the cannabis industry, as well as ancillary businesses.

The full interview can be seen in the video player above.

