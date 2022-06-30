NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A division of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a New York State grant which provides supplies to new parents in Niagara County.

With those funds, the P3 Center has spearheaded an initiative for parents in need of extra resources or support during what is sure to be a confusing time by creating what they’re calling ‘The Baby Bundle.’

From now until December 31st roughly 300 new parents in the county will be gifted a tote bag full of resources, books, and up-to-date information on caring for children from infancy until 5 years old.

Watch the video above to find out what the bundle entails and how to obtain one.