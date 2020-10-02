Trump age, weight puts him at higher risk of virus complications

President Donald walks to the White House residence on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Age and obesity are two factors that increase the risk for coronavirus complications.

At age 74, President Donald Trump, who has tested positive, falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from a virus that has killed more than 205,000 people nationwide. First lady Melania Trump, 50, who also tested positive, is likely to be at a lower risk.

People in the 65-74 age range face a risk of hospitalization that is five times greater and a risk of death from COVID-19 that is 90 times greater compared to adults aged 18-29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Studies also show excess weight increases the chances of serious complications from the virus. A study of more than 5,200 infected people, including 35% who were obese, found that the chances of hospitalization rose for people with a higher body mass index, even when considering other conditions that could increase their risk.

In addition to his age, Trump’s weight also puts him in a high-risk category.

Based on a physical in April, Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighed 244 pounds, which gives him a BMI of 30.5, CNN reported in June. That makes him mildly obese.

According to the CDC, obesity triples the risk of hospitalization from the virus.

Additionally, men are more likely to die or suffer severe illness from coronavirus than women, the CDC said.

In 41 of 47 countries, the fatality rate for men with the virus is approximately 2.4 times higher than among women, according to research published by the CDC.

“Data suggest that more men than women are dying of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) worldwide, but it is unclear why,” researchers said.

Tennessee Congressman Mark Green, a Republican who is also a physician, told WKRN that outside of his age, Trump has no known underlying health conditions that would contribute to coronavirus complications.

“I don’t know of any what they call comorbidities” that would complicate the president’s recovery, he said, adding that Trump will need more rest than usual.

“Our president, I think he gets like three or four hours of sleep at night. He’s been called the Energizer Bunny,” he said. “He needs to at least get the normal rest and drink fluids. You know, all of the things that you typically do when you’re sick.”