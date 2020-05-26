‘How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???’ rapper and actor Ice Cube tweets in response to video of fatal arrest

LOS ANGELES, CA (WLNS) – Rapper and actor Ice Cube tweeted his concerns earlier today about community violence after a widely circulated video which allegedly shows a Minnesota officer suffocating a man by kneeling on his neck Monday night.

How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? Tweet from Ice Cube on Tuesday, May 26th just before 10:00 a.m.

In the clip, the arresting officer appears to kneel on the victim’s neck for at least seven minutes before the man goes unconscious, reports CBS Minnesota.



George Floyd was unarmed and told officers repeatedly that he was struggling to breathe.

“After he got out, he physically resisted officers,” said Police spokesman John Elder to reporters on Memorial Day. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs, and officers noticed that the man was going into medical distress.”



Floyd went to Hennepin County Medical Center after falling unconscious and died shortly after, according to police.

“We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck,” said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who’s representing the Floyd’s family. “This abusive, excessive, and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.”



Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately, according to reports from WCCO.



“It is sickening to watch this black man be killed while helplessly begging for help,” she said in a statement.



Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also reacted to the incident, calling the video “disturbing” and demanding justice.



“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice,” Walz said.



At a Tuesday morning press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke bluntly about the graphic video.



“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” he said, adding: “What we saw is horrible, completely and utterly messed up.”



An FBI investigation is underway following the fatal incident.