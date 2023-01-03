BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The millions of eyes that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday night included some of the youngest Bills fans.

This may leave parents struggling on how to talk about it to their children. Iana Lal, the clinical supervisor at Child & Family Services of Erie County, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to give some advice to parents.

“It can affect them in a lot of ways. Kids are naturally very resilient and tend to take things very differently than adults do, so just keeping in mind that if you do see a change in your child’s behavior or their kind of regular routine, giving them some time and some space and a little bit of room to kind of adapt,” Lal said. “They might not have the words to describe how they’re feeling right now.”

Lal also said to keep in mind that kids have been through a lot as of late and this comes right at the end of their holiday break from school.

“Their holiday break was punctuated with this horrible situation and it was a tough break too, the past week. Keeping in mind that kids might be overwhelmed,” Lal said.

Finally, it’s no secret to kids that Western New York has been through a lot over the past year, but that parents and kids can rally around their community.

“I think it’s very important to remember that we’re a community, that none of us are alone in this and there’s been a lot of support across the country coming into Buffalo, which is beautiful,” Lal said. “But also, taking care of each other, supporting each other, holding each other up during these difficult times.”

You can watch the full segment above.