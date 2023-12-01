SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If your license expired between March 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, and you still need to complete your vision test and submit it to the DMV, you might want to go about it online.

Although the official deadline was Nov. 26, those who still need to send their tests have until Dec. 1 to submit their vision tests before their license gets suspended. That’s why online vision test provider, “Cleared to Drive” might be your best option.

Dr. Kerinna McDonald and Greg McDonald are the co-owners of “Cleared to Drive,” which is the only approved online vision test provider in New York State. The company provides an online vision test for a fee of $49 and will send your results directly to the DMV for a hassle-free and quick way to get your test done.

The New York-based company started during the COVID-19 pandemic when optometrist Dr. Kerinna McDonald had the idea to create “Cleared to Drive.”

Thanks to the DMV’s vision registry program, “Cleared to Drive” was able to reach out to DMV administrators of the vision registry, present their idea, and get approved to join the registry and start straight away with the direct electronic submissions to the DMV.

Since then, the company has been conducting online remote DMV vision screenings for New Yorkers for over three and a half years.

Due to the people who had self-certified during the pandemic, the creation of “Cleared to Drive” has become a full circle moment for Dr. McDonald because it’s even more important that those people have another option to get their tests done quickly.

According to Dr. McDonald, the sooner you can get your vision tests in, the quicker the DMV can clear your suspension, which will likely happen to those who didn’t submit their tests before Nov. 26.

“People who are submitting vision test results now, they’re a little bit behind the eight ball and probably will still be suspended on Dec. 1. But the sooner they can get it in, the more quickly the DMV will clear their suspensions because they’re going through just in the order they are received and clearing suspensions,” Dr. McDonald said.

With the severe winter weather that has traveled across the state, “Cleared to Drive” is a better alternative for those who can’t get to the DMV or an in-person Vision Test Provider.

“There’s a huge spike in demand right now, and a lot of places are backlogged. I mean, we’ve seen a spike in demand as well. But we’re extending our hours. We’re open lately from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays to try to accommodate as many people as we can,” said Dr. McDonald.

While an online test may seem daunting and questionable, Dr. McDonald assures New Yorkers that the test is just as accurate as any other vision test in-person.

“There are things that we do to make it just as accurate as the in-person version. So, we verify the person’s identity, just like you would in person with a live, synchronous video call with a provider. So you hold your driver’s license up, I verify that that is you, that is your license, and we document that,” said McDonald. “Then we calibrate our eye chart for your screen size. So people can take the test on all kinds of different devices. A lot of people take it on their phone, some people take it on a big external monitor, and we calibrate the size of your eye chart letters to the size of your screen so they’re the same size, regardless of what size screen you use. Then we literally walk you through getting to the correct test distance. We do that based upon your shoe size to be at the appropriate test distance, and we watch them do that. So yes, I believe it’s every bit as accurate as it would be in person.”

The actual test only takes about five to seven minutes, and in terms of when people can take the test, they can schedule an appointment online or do a virtual “walk-in.” “We have availability as soon as if not that day, the next day, or a couple days from now,” said Dr. McDonald.

After taking the test, the participants don’t have to do anything, as the company will send the result directly electronically to the DMV.

“For people who are just renewing their driver’s license, normally, you have to have the vision test result in the system in order to be able to renew online in New York State. So if you do the test with us, we send the result while you’re still in the call. You can renew your license as soon as you get off the call with us,” said Dr. McDonald.

For people who can’t get out for whatever reason, “Cleared to Drive” is a great option.

“Whether it’s a snowstorm, they’re housebound, or just for anyone in general who wants to avoid a trip to the DMV or to their eye doctor just to take a vision screening to renew their driver’s license or to avoid getting their license suspended,” said Dr. McDonald.

For more information, visit their website here.