BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is causing widespread destruction throughout Florida.
The American Red Cross is caring for thousands of Floridians in 200 shelters as they recover from the hurricane’s damage. The organization is seeking donations to help aid the recovery efforts.
People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can click here.
- Airbnb invites you to stay for a spell at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage
- Beloved character from Walt Disney World finally getting a feature film
- How to Donate to the American Red Cross in Florida
- California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
- Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll