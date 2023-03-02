BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department is accepting donations on behalf of the family of 37-year-old Jason Arno, who died while battling Wednesday’s Main Street fire.

Donations to the Arno family can be sent via Venmo to the account @IAFF282, according to the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 Facebook.

Additionally, checks can be made payable to Buffalo Professional Firefighters, and they can be mailed to or dropped off at 500 Southside Pkwy, Buffalo, NY, 14210. Food and grocery gift cards can be dropped off at the same address, as well.

“We cannot begin to tell you how thankful we are for the eagerness to help this family. This union is doing and will be doing everything we can for the Arno’s. Again we greatly appreciate the support for our brother,” Buffalo Fire wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.