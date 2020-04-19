How to file a complaint when non-essential businesses stay open

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At News10, we receive many calls and emails throughout the day from angry Capital Region residents demanding answers about why non-essential businesses continue operating.

If you know of non-essential gatherings, businesses, or entities operating in violation of “New York on PAUSE,” choose the appropriate option:

Albany County’s Executive, Dan McCoy vowed to embarrass restaurant and bar owners who stayed open to serve diners. New York’s Attorney General Letitia James called on employees to blow the whistle on employers endangering the workplaces by refusing to honor calls for closures or ignoring social distancing guidelines.

With orders stopping non-essential construction work throughout the state, people are asking News10 why one construction project after another keeps going.

We can’t tell you why every individual business owner or project manager may not be following directions. In the interest of public health, however, we can tell you how to file a complaint about them to the government.

You can file complaints about violations of the “New York State on PAUSE” directive in two places: through the NYS Business Information Center and through the Department of Labor.