BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning, psychiatrist Dr. Wendy Weinstein from BryLin joined us to talk about how parents can speak with their kids about traumatic events.

Devastating mass shootings continue to plague the United States, including here in Buffalo, where on May 14, 10 people were killed on Jefferson Avenue.

On Tuesday, 19 students and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school.

Hear what Dr. Weinstein shared with us in the video above.