AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of year again when the holiday shopping bills are piling up, and many shoppers are heading online to check off their loved ones’ wish lists. But as much as those deals online seem too good to be true, the Better Business Bureau wants to let people know that sometimes, they are.

“Scammers go where the people are,” said Matt Krueger, Communications Manager for Better Business Bureau.

According to Krueger, this year, they are expecting a record-breaking over 160 million shoppers to shop online during Cyber Monday. However, with more people shopping online, more hackers will be trying to scam you for your information.

“They want your personal information, and your financial information.” said Krueger, “They’re looking for your credit card number, social security number, home address and anything they can use to build an online profile, that’s going to help them steal your identity.”

But even Krueger himself plans on doing the majority of his holiday shopping online, and he has some tips shoppers should keep in mind as they shop online.

As you head to check out, he encourages shoppers to use a credit card instead of a debit card.

“A lot of people don’t see a distinction between the two, but there really is an important one, is that when you are at a retailer, and you check out, sometimes they add on those extra fees and charges, or they charge you an amount that you didn’t agree to pay.” said Krueger, “Your credit card company is in a position to help you mitigate that, and get your money back, whereas a debit card doesn’t have those same protections.”

He also encourages shoppers to take a look at the URL of the website and be weary if the site doesn’t start with “https” as well as price check with other sites before you hit purchase.

Other tips to keep yourself safe online include watching out for phishing scams, and to always keep your antivirus software up to date. For their full list of online safety tips, visit the Better Business Bureau website here.