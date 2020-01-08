Hundreds of local students compete in Tech Wars

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) More than 700 students from schools all across Western New York put their skills to the test at NCCC for the 23rd Annual Tech Wars.

Middle and High school students had their game faces on Wednesday, ready to compete in more than 20 different events. Those include robotic competitions among other building contests.

Subjects they learn each day in class like science, technology, engineering and math were brought to life in a fun way.

“You get to experiment with a lot of stuff and actually see what you do come together and work,” said Colin Dodge.

But it’s not just about fun. To win it takes applying the skills they’ve learned in the classroom.

And this event is a a great way to get them prepared for their futures. “We’re hoping to one day see kids launching that rocket to Mars,” said Niagara Falls Public Schools STEM Coordinator, Rich Clark.