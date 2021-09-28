Hundreds of students learn about hands-on job opportunities in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of students from 30 area school districts learned about hands-on job opportunities in Genesee County on Tuesday.

The Glow Workforce Development Board held its “Glow With Your Hands” event at the fairgrounds in Batavia.

Students had a chance to check out activities associated with welding, heavy equipment operation and other fields.

Organizers say there are plenty of jobs that use these skills in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.



“We could take every one of the youth that are here today and put them into careers right now in the Glow area,” said Jay Lazaroni, Glow Work Force Development Board executive director. “There’s at least 700 jobs in our field right now. Food processing, every one of them say “We need people now” – I’m not gonna get it from the unemployment ranks, we’re gonna get it from the future workforce, and that’s these kids here today.”

Some of the students were even able to try out heavy equipment including bulldozers.