Hundreds of union healthcare workers picket at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, protesting lack of staffing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of essential union healthcare workers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center say they’re fed up with the lack of proper staffing.

They held a protest at the hospital on Wednesday.

They say staffing levels are stretched so thin, that they’re unable to properly care for patients.

They’re demanding the hospital hire more workers to ensure that patients get the quality care they deserve.

“There’s nothing worse than a healthcare giver walking home from a shift, thinking “what did I forget to do, what could I have done better, I don’t feel that I gave the proper care”,” said Michele Jerge, administration organizer for 1199SEIU said. “We all want the same thing, they want to give the best possible care every day they come to work, and with the numbers right now, it’s hard to do that.”

Representatives with a union also filed charges with the state labor board for staffing concerns., citing that new workers were not receiving proper training.