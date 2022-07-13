BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A church full of mourners said a final goodbye to a doctor and two of his daughters who died in a house fire in Buffalo. Doctor Jonathan Daniels and his two daughters Jensen and Jordan were laid to rest Wednesday — more than a week after they died in a fire at their north buffalo home.

Friendship Baptist Church was packed Wednesday as hundreds gathered inside the church on Clinton street.

“I know it’s tough right now, but we’re celebrating life!”



The Friendship Baptist Church is packed with people who are celebrating the lives of Dr. Jonathan Daniels and his daughters Jordan and Jensen. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/72DqGrzIZz — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 13, 2022

“I will spend each hour honoring them and do what they would because that’s the only way I can process this,” said Jillian Daniels, who lost her two sisters and dad.

She talked about how her life is forever changed.

“I’ll never be able to bake a pound cake that Jensen would give away because she hated pound cake but she was really really good at it,” she said. “I’ll never be able to hear my sister barreling down the stairs wondering what we were doing that day or what drink they were getting at Starbucks because it had to be a matcha lemonade.”

“My life is irreparably changed… I didn’t quite get to tell my family goodbye.”



Jillian Daniels lost her dad and 2 sisters on the 4th of July in a house fire.



She says her sisters would be so proud that she’s standing up and talking about her loved ones. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/1eRXYr3rek — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 13, 2022

Jensen was the youngest daughter of Janessa and the late Dr. Jonathan Daniels. Jensen attended St. John’s Academy and graduated from St. Joseph University School and Sacred Heart Academy. She was a 2021 summa cum laude graduate of SUNY Buffalo State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, where her academic excellence earned her a spot on the Dean’s List all four years.

Jordan was the oldest of the sisters. She attended St. John’s Academy and graduated from St. Joseph University School and Sacred Heart Academy. Jordan was a 2017 graduate of Baldwin-Wallace University, with a BA in Public Relations. In May 2022, she received her MBA in Marketing and Consulting from the University at Buffalo School of Management. She was one of the founders of Buffalo Collegiate Charter School, where she served as assistant dean of students.

Dr. Daniels was a pediatrician and made it his mission to care for the underserved communities here in Buffalo. Family and friends say his daughters were just as kind and giving as their dad.

“My sisters and my dad consistently took care of us. They didn’t care what people thought. They cared about how they can make your life better,” Jillian said.

“We will work tirelessly to continue their legacy. We will reunite someday on the other side. Until then enjoy your endless supply of milkshakes, cake, hotdogs and fries just a few of their favorite things. I love you to the moon and back,” Jenessa, Dr. Daniels’ wife said.