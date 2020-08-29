Hundreds turn out at various locations in WNY for the first day of rapid covid testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-The Northwest Buffalo Community Center is one of eight rapid testing sites in Western New York for COVID 19.
It opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and officials say there’s been a decent amount of people all day coming to get tested. The whole testing process takes about 15 minutes in total.
After that people find out their results right on the spot. Normally it could take a few days before people receive their results and officials say that’s one of the benefits with these rapid testing sites. And they say they’ve had a mixture of people needing to get tested, either because they’re showing symptoms or because they need to be tested for work, or for school.
“No lie, I was very skeptical going into this, you know the process, procedure and I mean no one wants to be positive for anything or virus, let alone corona and I feel great that I’m not and it’s a huge relief you know,” said Arselan Ali a Buffalo State Student.
These rapid testing sites are free.
Deleavan-Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14215
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 E. Ferry St.
Buffalo, NY 14211
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14207
Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
SUNY ECC North
6205 Main St.
Williamsville, NY 14221
1845 Union Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
John A. Duke Senior Center
1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14301
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier
32 Cottage St.
Lockport, NY 14094
The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday
