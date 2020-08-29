Hundreds turn out at various locations in WNY for the first day of rapid covid testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-The Northwest Buffalo Community Center is one of eight rapid testing sites in Western New York for COVID 19.

It opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and officials say there’s been a decent amount of people all day coming to get tested. The whole testing process takes about 15 minutes in total.

After that people find out their results right on the spot. Normally it could take a few days before people receive their results and officials say that’s one of the benefits with these rapid testing sites. And they say they’ve had a mixture of people needing to get tested, either because they’re showing symptoms or because they need to be tested for work, or for school.

“No lie, I was very skeptical going into this, you know the process, procedure and I mean no one wants to be positive for anything or virus, let alone corona and I feel great that I’m not and it’s a huge relief you know,” said Arselan Ali a Buffalo State Student.

These rapid testing sites are free.

Deleavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier

32 Cottage St.

Lockport, NY 14094

The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.