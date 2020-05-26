Hyatt Regency Buffalo permanently closing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Hyatt Regency in downtownn Buffalo is permentaly closing its doors.

“At this time, Hyatt Regency Buffalo will no longer be operated as a Hyatt-branded hotel or affiliated with Hyatt as of June 1, 2020,” a spokesperson said in a statement.” Unfortunately, as Hyatt will no longer be operating the hotel, we’ve been forced to make the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs across our hotel workforce.”

Representatives with the hotel say they are working to inform guests of the situation and assist them with requests for alternative arrangements.

The chain suspended all operations on April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.